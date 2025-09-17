Already Jailed For Road Rage, Elkton Man Now Linked To 2024 Shooting With Same Gun: State PD

Javoughn Berbick, 27, is facing an attempted murder charge for an alleged road rage shooting that was reported in 2024, following his arrest in May for an unrelated incident.

On July 31, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the 300 block of Fletchwood Road in Elkton for a reported shooting.

The victims, an adult man and woman, told troopers that a motorist they were in a road rage altercation with opened fire on their vehicle. Their car was hit with gunfire four times. No one was hurt.

State Police Northern Region Investigators with the Criminal Enforcement Division took over the case and collected evidence at the scene, including fired shell casings.

In May 2025, the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative investigated another road rage dispute on the same block, where a driver pointed a handgun at a family with a 2-year-old inside their vehicle.

Investigators arrested Berbick and charged him with felony assault and firearms offenses. A handgun was also seized.

Through continued investigation, Northern Region Investigators were able to link that handgun — and Berbick — back to the 2024 shooting, police said.

Berbick is now charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder,

First-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Multiple firearms-related offenses.

He was already being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center for the firearm assault incident in May 2025 and continues to be held without bond.

