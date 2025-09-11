‘Aftermath Of Pure Horror’: Families Mourn Victims Of Elkton House Party Shooting

Justice Schmeek Pratt, 24, of Bear, Delaware, was convicted over the summer for the 2024 shooting in Elkton that left two people dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Specifically, Pratt was found guilty of:

Two counts of second-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Twenty-six additional related charges.

This week, Pratt was sentenced to 180 years in prison.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2024, on Chestnut Drive in Elkton, where Pratt had been working in a security role during an early-morning house party, prosecutors said.

Darius Blalock and Tamir Davis were pronounced dead at the scene, while Louis Hampton and Andrea Ortiz were both hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

All four had traveled from Delaware to attend the party in Maryland, according to investigators.

Partygoers said Pratt had been conducting pat-downs at the door to check for weapons. A verbal altercation broke out inside the house and spilled into the street.

Though Pratt told Maryland State Police he was not at the scene, witnesses, surveillance footage, and electronic evidence told a different story.

Witnesses testified that Pratt shot multiple people in the chaos, including a friend who had tried to stop the fight and was punched in the face moments before the shooting.

A search of Pratt’s phone revealed “notes indicating that Pratt had intimate knowledge of specific details about the shooting that had not been made public,” prosecutors said.

During sentencing, several family members spoke about the impact the "senseless" act will have.

Blalock's mother, Suyen Estelow described her son as a father who loved his boys and his family.

Estelow addressed Pratt throughout her statement and at one point said, “On Nov. 2, 2024, when you, Pratt, pulled that trigger multiple times, then caused an aftermath of pure horror, you didn’t just take my son’s life, you killed a piece of everyone who loved him.”

Davis' mother Tanya Hugh spoke about the last minutes she held her son in her arms, stating "this will live with us forever. Losing a child is the most brutal loss there is."

Hampton and Ortiz also spoke on how their lives were impacted by the shooting, citing both physical and mental trauma.

When speaking about the loss of his friends, Blalock and Davis, Hampton stated, “I pray that no one else must endure the pain of losing someone they love in such a senseless act of violence.”

Ortiz also spoke about the loss of Blalock and Davis while explaining how routine tasks are no longer simple because of the trauma she suffered from being shot.

Ortiz added, “I can no longer do a lot of the things I used to enjoy because I am constantly reminded that my arm is not the same and that a lot of things in my life are not the same.”

Before finishing her statement, Ortiz stated, “I ask the Court to see our hurt and our truths and to fully take into account the evidence that has been presented to you and do the right thing by taking his freedom away and putting him where he belongs for as long as possible."

Pratt did not address the court, but had family members provide letters on his behalf — though he is still going to jail for the rest of his life.

Cecil County State’s Attorney James A. Dellmyer pushed for the maximum, calling the shooting a “careless, heartless act.”

He asked the court to impose a sentence above the state’s guidelines, saying: “I cannot imagine a more careless, heartless act then shooting into a crowd of people because of a verbal argument.”

Judge Cameron A. Brown agreed, sentencing Pratt to 180 years.

“Nine rounds from a 9 mm pistol were discharged into a crowd of people resulting in the death of two young men and the maiming of a young man and a young woman,” the judge said. “The ripple effects of what happened that morning extend far and wide.”

Following the sentencing, Dellmyer called the last 10 months "unimaginably difficult" for the victims and their loved ones.

"No sentence or guilty verdict will bring their loved ones back or heal their pain," the prosecutor said.

"But my hope for those impacted by this tragedy is that this sentence can provide them with some peace as they continue to move forward and honor their loved ones as I know they do every day."

