$1M Fire Guts Popular Elkton Pizza Restaurant Now Closed Indefinitely

Firefighters rushed to 42 Beauchamp Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, after flames erupted in the kitchen of the long-running pizzeria, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The blaze was discovered by a neighboring employee and quickly escalated, requiring a two-alarm response from the Singerly Fire Company and nearby agencies.

Approximately 75 firefighters worked for 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the building suffered $600,000 in structural damage and another $400,000 in lost contents, fire investigators said.

Smoke alarms were present inside the restaurant, but there was no fire alarm or sprinkler system, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners wrote:

“Unfortunately Mario's Pizza experienced a horrific fire tonight. We are looking at a lengthy recovery… Thanks for all the prayers and support we appreciate it.”

The restaurant will remain closed indefinitely until extensive repairs can be made.

A dramatic photo posted online shows firefighters battling flames venting through the roof above the restaurant and neighboring Cherry Hill Liquors as crews worked from ladder trucks to contain the blaze.

Mario’s Pizza has been a staple in Elkton for years, and word of its indefinite closure has sparked an outpouring of support from the community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elkton and receive free news updates.