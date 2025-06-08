Trooper Hurt, 1 Killed In I-95 Crash In Elkridge; DUI Arrest Made: State Police

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, June 8, on the southbound side of I-95 just north of Maryland Route 100 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police.

An on-duty Maryland State Trooper from the Waterloo Barrack was stopped on the left shoulder in an unmarked patrol car when a Jeep Cherokee veered into the shoulder and struck the trooper’s vehicle, MSP said.

The Jeep then spun into traffic and was hit by a GMC pickup, a Lincoln SUV, and a Volkswagen passenger car, investigators said.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A passenger in the Jeep was rushed by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with injuries.

The trooper was also taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was treated and released, officials said. The GMC driver was taken to Howard County General Hospital for treatment.

The Volkswagen driver, Brenton Passmore, 32, of Crofton, was arrested at the scene and charged with suspected driving under the influence, according to state police.

“Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved, five-vehicle fatal crash,” MSP said Sunday morning. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

Lanes were closed for about four hours.

