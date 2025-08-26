Man Shot By Security Guard During Elkridge Grocery Store Struggle Charged: Police

Rasheed Franklin, 30, of Glen Burnie, is facing multiple assault charges following a midday altercation that broke out outside an Elkridge store last Friday.

The incident was reported around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 22, outside the Green Valley Marketplace on the 7200 block of Montgomery Road, police said.

Investigators believe a fight erupted between an armed security guard and Franklin, during which, one security guard suffered a head injury.

A second guard then pulled his weapon and fired, striking Franklin, officials said.

Both the injured guard and Franklin who was shot were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police said the guard who fired his weapon was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Franklin was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He's being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

The injured security guard has also been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

