Elkridge Grocery Store Shooting: Security Guard Opens Fire During Altercation, Police Say

Howard County police are investigating a shooting that broke out during a midday altercation outside an Elkridge store on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 22, outside the Green Valley Marketplace on the 7200 block of Montgomery Road, police said.

Investigators believe a fight erupted between an armed security guard and a man, during which, one security guard suffered a head injury.

A second guard then pulled his weapon and fired, striking the man, officials said.

Both the injured guard and the man who was shot were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police said the guard who fired his weapon was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

“There is no threat to the community,” Howard County police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

