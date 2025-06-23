Dad Dead, Mother Paralyzed, 'Bubbly' 7-Year-Old Left Reeling After I-95 Crash In Elkridge

Her father is gone. Her mother is paralyzed. Her future—once filled with swim meets, Girl Scout adventures, and time with her two dogs—is now shaped by grief and recovery.

Her name is Novi.

She was not in the car early on Sunday, June 8, when her parents, Saidou and Tearraney Zanguina, were involved in a devastating crash on I-95 in Howard County.

But her world changed forever in a matter of seconds.

According to Maryland State Police, the five-vehicle crash happened just after 2 a.m. on southbound Interstate 95, north of Maryland Route 100.

An on-duty Maryland State Trooper was parked on the left shoulder in an unmarked patrol car when, “for unknown reasons,” a Jeep Cherokee crashed into it.

That Jeep was driven by Saidou Zanguina, 30, of Columbia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash sent the Jeep back into the roadway, where it was struck by a GMC pickup, a Lincoln SUV, and a Volkswagen passenger vehicle, investigators said.

Saidou’s passenger—Tearraney, his wife—was rushed to Shock Trauma, where she remains in ICU, paralyzed from the neck down.

The trooper and the driver of the GMC pickup were also hospitalized and have since been released.

Zanguina's death is being mourned across the region, while loved ones say his wife is known for her dedication to help others with her "commitment to the Howard County Fire Department, where she works to serve and protect our community."

“Back on June 8, one of our security guards, Saidou Zanguina, and his wife were involved in an automobile crash on I-95,” wrote Bob Little in a widely shared tribute.

“Saidou was killed and his wife Tearraney was left paralyzed. Their bubbly, beautiful young daughter, Novi, now faces an incredibly uncertain future.

"In this instance, every little bit will help, and will be immensely appreciated by everyone who knows and loves these wonderful people.”

Family friend Kaiya Wright added,

“It is with a heavy heart that I even have to post something like this. Tearraney is like family to me. My big sister. It hurts my heart the pain she has to endure.

"With that being said… anything will help with her recovery and their daughter’s. We love you soooo much Tee!!!”

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Novi, Tearraney, and the long road ahead.

The fundraiser, created by Natasha Bumpass of Greater Upper Marlboro, has already raised more than $8,700 toward a $100,000 goal.

“Both her and Saidou graduated from Forestville Military Academy… Tearraney has always loved nurturing and caring for children,” the fundraiser says.

“(Tearraney has) an infectious smile has the remarkable power to light up a room, spreading warmth and positivity effortlessly. It's the kind of smile that invites others to relax, share in the joy, and feel truly seen.

"Paired with a quirky sense of humor, it creates a magnetic personality—someone who can turn any moment into a delightful experience."

But now, that light is fighting to shine through an overwhelming storm.

“Their young daughter, only 7 years old, is now facing an unimaginable future without her father and with her mother in a life-long recovery,” the campaign reads.

“She is a bright, loving girl who enjoys Girl Scouts, swimming, and spending time with her two dogs. She is the light of their lives.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"We are launching this fundraiser to help cover endless medical expenses, recovery costs, and ongoing support for Tearraney and her daughter.

“Please join us in sending love, strength, and hope to this brave family,” the campaign concludes.

“Your generosity will help lighten their burden and remind them they are not alone.”

