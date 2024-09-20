Purported Drug Dealers Busted With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine During Eldersburg Stop: Sheriff

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were on patrol at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, when they spotted a red Kia Sorrento with expired tags suffering from some vehicle equpment issues.

According to investigators, during the subsequent traffic stop, deputies "found indications of possible controlled dangerous substance violations," and the passenger in the front seat, 33-year-old Baltimore native Vallira Sage Crystal Rice was found to be wanted for an open warrant and was detained.

Rice was busted during a search with:

47 capsules of suspected Fentanyl weighing 18.6 grams;

1 baggie containing suspected loose Fentanyl weighing .8 grams;

108 baggies of suspected crack cocaine weighing 19.5 grams;

3 glass vials of suspected crack cocaine weighing 6.9 grams.

Paraphernalia was also recovered during the arrest.

The driver, West Virginia woman Deanna Marie Rudisill, 44, was found to have a single capsule of suspected Fentanyl on her person.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the Carrol County Central Booking Facility.

Rudisill was charged with one count each of possession of CDS: Not cannabis, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Rice was charged with:

Two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute;

Two counts of possession of CDS: Not cannabis;

Possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Rudisill was released while Rice is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

