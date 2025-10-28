Free Wendy’s For A Year Up For Grabs At Eldersburg Grand Opening

Flynn Group LP, Wendy’s largest franchisee, is opening its brand-new Eldersburg restaurant at 1702 Liberty Road, with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 1.

The first 100 guests in line at 10:30 a.m. will score free Wendy’s for a year, the company announced.

The newly built 2,600-square-foot restaurant officially opened earlier this month and is already bringing 45 new jobs to Carroll County.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in the Baltimore metro area with the opening of Wendy’s in Eldersburg,” Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing at Flynn Group, said.

“This community has already shown us a warm welcome, and we’re proud to bring not only our fresh, craveable food and friendly service, but also new jobs and opportunities to the area.”

Officials said the modern space features bright, open dining areas, a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser, and the signature Wendy’s menu fans know and love. The restaurant will be open 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

Flynn Group — which operates other Wendy’s locations in Eldersburg, Hampstead, and Westminster — continues to expand across Maryland and is hiring crew members, shift leaders, assistant managers, and general managers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Eldersburg and receive free news updates.