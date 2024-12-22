Small Fire, Big Questions: Molotov Cocktail To Blame For Blaze At Edgewood Biz: Fire Marshal

Members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called shortly before midnight on Saturday to Precision Tune Auto Care in the 1800 block of Precision Tune Auto Care in Edgewood, when an alarm company alerted them to a fire in the building.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the office area of the business, which was knocked down within minutes, though approximately $5,000 in damage was caused.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, investigators, with the assistance of K9 Blondie determined the fire was intentionally set after a person threw a Molotov cocktail through a broken side window.

No suspects have been identified.

"The fire caused moderate damage, and the owner will be making repairs," officials said.

The incendiary incident remains under investigation.

