Shooting In Edgewood Leaves Man In Critical Condition, Woman Wounded, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Candlewood Court in Edgewood around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, after a shooting was reported in the area, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Malandra Respass and 23-year-old Daquan Futrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were treated by deputies at the scene before being rushed to the hospital.

Respass was listed in stable condition, while Futrell remains in critical condition, officials said on Monday, July 7.

The shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division, with help from the Forensic Services Unit.

An investigation by the sheriff's office determined that Futrell was in a fight with another man, and during that altercation, someone produced a gun and began shooting, striking both Futrell and Respass.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, and that everyone involved knew each other.

Officials also addressed social media misinformation that falsely labeled the shooting as an “active shooter” event.

“Please remember that the only confirmed information is what is released by the HCSO,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edgewood and receive free news updates.