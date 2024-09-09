Rabies Alert Issued After Raccoon Tests Positive For Virus In Harford County

The Harford County Health Department issued an alert warning that on Friday, Sept. 6, anyone who came into contact with a raccoon in the Whiteford area may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials say that on Friday, the raccoon was found in the 2900 block of Whiteford Road, though it may have spread to other people and pets in the surrounding area.

"Witnessing a raccoon is not cause for alarm, but if you or your pets have had contact with a raccoon, please contact the Harford County Department of Health."

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite or scratch, officials said.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edgewood and receive free news updates.