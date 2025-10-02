Maryland Detectives Crack 2007 Edgewood Cold Case — Suspect Was On Their Radar All Along

Already behind bars, Edgewood resident Gary Williams has now been indicted on charges related to the fatal stabbing of David Arnold Byrd Jr. in 2007, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called on Aug. 26, 2007 to the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood, where they found Byrd suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives initially identified Williams as a person of interest but lacked enough evidence to charge him.

That changed this year, when investigators interviewed a witness who came forward with new information. Detectives said the account was deemed credible and provided the evidence needed to move forward.

Williams has since been indicted on charges related to Byrd’s murder, the sheriff's office said.

He is currently serving time in federal prison on an unrelated charge and will be taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office upon release.

“No matter how long it takes, solving every homicide case remains a top priority for our Office," Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

"We want justice and closure for the loved ones of the victim, we want the offender to be held accountable, and we want Harford County to remain the safe place that it is.”

