In late June, Peters was riding his motorcycle northbound on Route 40 through Edgewood when a driver in a Lincoln Navigator made a U-turn and t-boned him, according to his sister, Sammy Peters.

His bike was crushed and had to be mechanically removed from his body.

The crash left Peters with catastrophic injuries.

His family said he sustained a fractured skull and epidural hematoma, an open fracture of his tibia and fibula, a broken heel, a broken ankle, and a broken hand in three places.

He was intubated and placed on a ventilator initially, and surgeons drained blood from his brain to relieve pressure.

“Thanks to the grace of God and the amazing staff at Johns Hopkins, he is still in critical care but is starting to stabilize,” his family said.

“He has undergone several surgeries in the past few days and still has several more upcoming as the surgeons focus on reconstructing his leg.

"They are hopeful they will be able to restore his ability to walk."

Once he moves past that phase of his recovery, Peters will then be facing months of "intense rehabilitation," where he will have to learn to walk, use his hand again, and regain any semblance of independence.

Earlier this week, Sammy Peters shared a positive update: her twin has been downgraded from critical care to medical surgical, stabilized care.

He has had about seven medical procedures in the past seven days, including multiple brain and skull surgeries, pins placed in his left hand, and extensive fixation in his ankle and foot.

He has been extubated, is breathing on his own, and — to the relief of his family — "has maintained his sense of humor," his sister said.

Friends and fellow riders have rallied around Peters online.

“My best friend, Kevin, was unfortunately involved in a very bad accident last Friday and was put into the hospital in rough shape,” Ryan Elliott wrote in a Facebook post shared with the Maryland Motorcycle Group Rides community. “He’s gonna be okay, he’s very tough but will be left with a lot of medical costs.

"This GoFundMe was set up by his twin sister Sammy to directly help Kevin’s medical costs and any long-term effects. Please take a moment, pray for Kevin, and if you can, any donation helps.”

Another friend, Olivia Limberger, shared: “My buddy got in a bad accident last Friday. A car made a U-turn and hit him. His family is trying to raise money for a GoFundMe. If you guys could help, it would be a great help. Thank you all.”

The GoFundMe for the Peters family can be found here.

“Your donations will be used solely for Kevin’s medical care — immediate and future surgeries, ICU stays, scans and imaging — short term and long term rehabilitation, mobility aids and home modifications, legal costs, and associate living expenses and lost wages during recovery.

“If we are blessed enough to receive more donations than he needs, additional funds will go to support Kevin’s long term disability or a similar cause.”

