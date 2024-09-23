Overcast 66°

Juvenile Reportedly Struck By Vehicle Near Edgewood School (Developing)

One person was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Harford County on Monday morning, resulting in a massive response in Edgewood.

First responders were busy on Monday morning in Harford County.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Joe_Potato
Volunteer firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 2300 block of Willoughby Beach Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, where there was a reported crash not far from the Edgewood High School involving what was described as a child.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the child being struck were not available on Monday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the incident resulted in modified lockdowns of some schools in the area as a precaution amid the investigation.

This is a developing story. 

Check Daily Voice for updates.

