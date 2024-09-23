Juvenile Reportedly Struck By Vehicle Near Edgewood School (Developing)

Volunteer firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 2300 block of Willoughby Beach Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, where there was a reported crash not far from the Edgewood High School involving what was described as a child.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the child being struck were not available on Monday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the incident resulted in modified lockdowns of some schools in the area as a precaution amid the investigation.

This is a developing story.

