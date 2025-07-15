Hero Maryland Teen Saves Siblings From Fiery Air Fryer Blaze In Edgewood: Officials

Shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, crews were called to a townhouse fire on the 600 block of Burlington Court in Edgewood, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen of the two-story middle-unit townhouse while three children were cooking French fries in an air fryer with no adults home.

The 14-year-old began to smell smoke and went to investigate — that’s when she found the air fryer on fire.

She immediately got her younger brother, 4, and sister, 10, out of the house and alerted a neighbor, who called 911.

Investigators say the teen’s quick actions likely prevented a tragedy.

“Investigators credit the young girl with remaining calm, getting her siblings out, and notifying an adult,” the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived first and closed the front door, helping to prevent the fire from spreading further, officials said.

Crews from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Abingdon, and APG responded.

Firefighters were able to contain the bulk of the flames to the kitchen, though there was significant smoke, heat, and soot damage throughout the home.

It took about 15 minutes and 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control, fire officials said.

There were no injuries, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage — $25,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

The five-person family is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the preliminary cause of the fire was accidental, due to an unspecified failure of the air fryer.

Smoke alarms were present and activated. The home did not have a sprinkler system.

The Fire Marshal’s Office stressed the importance of fire safety in emergencies, reminding families to “Get Out, Stay Out, and call 911," following the fire.

