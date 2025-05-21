Candle Sparks $500K Edgewood House Fire With Family, Dog Inside

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, at a two-story home on the 3000 block of Ebbtide Drive in Edgewood, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Three family members — a mother and her two adult children — were inside the house when a smoke alarm activated and one of them spotted smoke coming from a second-floor bedroom.

They tried to douse the fire with a pot of water, but it spread too fast, officials said. The family managed to escape safely and rescue their dog, then called 911.

“Investigators attributed two open bedroom windows to the fire quickly spreading, breaching the windows and extending into the soffit and subsequently into the attic of the home,” fire officials said.

More than three dozen firefighters from Abingdon Fire Company and nearby agencies arrived and got the fire under control in 15 minutes, stopping it from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

The damage is estimated at $500,000 — $300,000 to the structure and $200,000 to the contents inside.

Harford County Disaster Assistance and the family are helping the displaced residents.

