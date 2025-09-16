'By God's Grace': Smoke Alarms Save Edgewood Woman, Pets As $350K Blaze Destroys Home

Scott and Karen Zissimos were displaced by an early-morning fire that could have ended even more tragically after a fast-moving kitchen fire spread to the rest of the Edgewood home.

Crews were called around 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, to a one-story home on Kennard Avenue, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen after a food dehydrator failed.

The blaze spread quickly, but a working smoke alarm gave the homeowner and her pets just enough time to escape.

"By God’s grace, my mom was home at the time and was alerted by the smoke detectors," daughter Katelyn Sweeney said. "She was able to get herself and the family dog out safely. My dad had already left for work that morning.

"While we are so thankful that everyone is safe, the reality is that my parents lost nearly everything."

Firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company arrived and knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes, officials said, but the home sustained an estimated $350,000 in damage, leaving the family displaced.

"(There) will be insurance steps in the long process of rebuilding can begin, estimated eight to 12 months (until) they are back in their home," Sweeney added.

"In the meantime, they are faced with the overwhelming task of replacing their essentials and starting over."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"The Zissimos family has been through an unthinkable tragedy after a fire turned their world upside down," another loved one said.

"In the face of such loss, the love and support pouring in from friends, family, neighbors, and even complete strangers has been nothing short of incredible."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edgewood and receive free news updates.