Bobbie Sue Hodge, 66, of Edgewood, has been sentenced to life in prison, with all but 180 years to serve, for setting a deadly fire that killed four people in Harford County, officials announced.

Hodge was sentenced to 40 years in prison for each of the four counts of first-degree felony murder and 20 years for three counts of second-degree assault.

The sentences run consecutively for a total of 180 years to serve, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from a fire on May 9, 2019, in the 1900 block of Simons Court in Edgewood, prompting an early morning response from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company around 2:30 a.m. to rescue residents and knock down the blaze.

Officials said that Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill, and Kimberly Shop, who were all on the third floor at the time of the massive blaze were killed by the fire. A fourth person was able to escape the fire by jumping out of his third-floor window, though he suffered a broken ankle and arm.

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, who was living on the second floor, was rescued by firefighters but later died at an area hospital in January 2020 from injuries sustained in the fire.

A joint investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined the fire was incendiary — caused by “deliberate acts of introducing an open flame to combustibles.”

Investigators learned Hodge had been living in a basement room of the home and escaped the fire with her belongings and personal documents.

She was reportedly facing eviction, had previously left the kitchen stove on, and had “made comments that she should burn the residence down,” according to prosecutors.

Witnesses saw her near a couch on the second floor when the fire began.

Fire damage spread to five adjacent townhouses, causing major property loss.

Hodge was originally convicted in 2022, but the case was remanded by the Appellate Court of Maryland for a new trial after the original court “did not conduct a hearing to determine whether Hodge had requested to discharge her counsel prior to trial.”

The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office noted that this new conviction and sentence “will ensure that Hodge serves more time than she would have under her original 2022 sentence before being eligible for parole.”

“It can be very challenging to retry cases that were already successfully prosecuted when they are remanded for retrial," Harford County State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey said. "However, I am proud of the work my office does each day to seek justice for victims, no matter the obstacles and circumstances.

"Despite the hurdles, my office was able to secure a new sentence that will ensure that Bobbie Sue Hodge is never a danger to society again.”

