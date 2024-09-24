Motorcyclist, 19, Killed In Edgewater SUV Crash Identified By Police

Lothian resident Daniel Joseph Helmly, Jr. has been identified by investigators as the person who was fatally struck by a Ford Expedition early in the afternoon on Sept. 22.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a crash on Solomon’s Island Road at Old South River Road South, not far from the South River Bridge in Edgewater.

Investigators say that Helmly was struck by a 2003 black Ford Expedition that was hading south on Old South River Road and began to make a lefthand turn when it was struck by the motorcyclist.

Helmly was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Services. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

The driver and passengers of the Expedition were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

