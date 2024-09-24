Overcast 65°

SHARE

Motorcyclist, 19, Killed In Edgewater SUV Crash Identified By Police

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Maryland after being involved in a crash with an SUV in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Lothian resident Daniel Joseph Helmly, Jr. has been identified by investigators as the person who was fatally struck by a Ford Expedition early in the afternoon on Sept. 22. 

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a crash on Solomon’s Island Road at Old South River Road South, not far from the South River Bridge in Edgewater.

Investigators say that Helmly was struck by a 2003 black Ford Expedition that was hading south on Old South River Road and began to make a lefthand turn when it was struck by the motorcyclist.

Helmly was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Services. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

The driver and passengers of the Expedition were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Edgewater-Mayo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE