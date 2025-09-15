Stolen Kia Packed With Kids Smashes Into Dunkirk Home After Wild Chase

Deputies said the chaos began around 5:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, when a white Kia Optima reported stolen out of Prince George’s County was spotted on Route 260 in Dunkirk.

The driver sped away as deputies approached, officials said, weaving through traffic on the shoulder and speeding recklessly. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.

The chase carried onto Mt. Harmony Road, where stop sticks were deployed. Instead of stopping, the driver swerved toward officers and kept going, according to investigators.

The pursuit ended when the Kia failed to make a turn near Alyssa Way, struck a utility pole, plowed through a yard, and slammed into a home.

Inside the car were four juveniles. Three were hurt — including the driver, who was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter to a trauma center in critical condition.

Two others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth ran into nearby woods but was later tracked down with the help of K9s and drones. That suspect was not injured, investigators said.

Photos released by authorities show the mangled Kia crushed against the side of a brick home with heavy front-end damage.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was notified but declined to investigate, officials said.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit has taken over the case.

