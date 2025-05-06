James Adam Riffe, 44, of Waldorf, was arrested at a park in Dunkirk after allegedly showing up intoxicated to officiate games, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, May 6.

The call came in late last month, when deputies were dispatched to the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park on Ward Road for a welfare check.

Parents and witnesses told deputies the referee working the soccer games was sitting under a tree and “appeared to be intoxicated.”

When deputies approached Riffe, they noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Investigators say Riffe was slurring his words and unable to speak clearly.

Riffe voluntarily took a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit for driving, the sheriff’s office said.

He admitted to drinking before reffing the matches, according to police.

Further investigation revealed Riffe had an active warrant out of Prince George’s County.

He was taken into custody without incident, served with the warrant, and charged with intoxicated public disturbance.

