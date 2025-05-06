Overcast 68°

James Adam Riffe Arrested For Public Intoxication At MD Park

A referee working a youth soccer match in Southern Maryland was pulled from the field and cuffed after concerned parents said he appeared drunk — and deputies say he blew nearly three times the legal limit.

James Adam Riffe

James Adam Riffe

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park

Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park

 Photo Credit: Calvert County
Ward Park in Calvert County

Ward Park in Calvert County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
James Adam Riffe, 44, of Waldorf, was arrested at a park in Dunkirk after allegedly showing up intoxicated to officiate games, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, May 6.

The call came in late last month, when deputies were dispatched to the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park on Ward Road for a welfare check. 

Parents and witnesses told deputies the referee working the soccer games was sitting under a tree and “appeared to be intoxicated.”

When deputies approached Riffe, they noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Investigators say Riffe was slurring his words and unable to speak clearly.

Riffe voluntarily took a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit for driving, the sheriff’s office said.

He admitted to drinking before reffing the matches, according to police.

Further investigation revealed Riffe had an active warrant out of Prince George’s County. 

He was taken into custody without incident, served with the warrant, and charged with intoxicated public disturbance.

