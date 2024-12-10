Double Trouble: Second DUI Arrest Made After Passenger Flees Traffic Stop In Dunkirk: Sheriff

It all started late last month when a sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle swerving along Route 260 near Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk, prompting him to stop the driver.

According to a spokesperson from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, After pulling the car over, officers discovered the driver, Jervis Jerome James, 52, of Glenn Dale, smelled strongly of alcohol.

Field sobriety tests confirmed he was too impaired to drive, and he was arrested for DUI, deputies said.

The plot thickened when officers turned to the passenger, Upper Marlboro resident Jermain Delton James, who was showing signs of impairment himself.

Jermain James was advised be responding deputies to arrange a sober ride home, officials said; however, he had other plans: slipping behind the wheel and speeding off from the traffic stop, police said.

The impromptu escape didn’t last long.

Deputies pursued the 46-year-old James, who was caught after a short chase. Now, he faces a slew of charges, including:

DUI;

DWI;

Fleeing and eluding;

Malicious destruction of property with a value above $1,000.

Both men were booked into the Calvert County Detention Center, putting a dramatic end to a night that started with one DUI and ended with two.

