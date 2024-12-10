District Man Killed Careening Off-Road, Crashing Into Dunkirk Tree, Sheriff Says

Andrew Francis Evans II, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Dec. 9 crash after veering off the road on MD Rt. 4 near Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk, officials said.

The chaos unfolded around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, when Evans’ GMC Yukon reportedly drifted off the southbound side of Rt. 4 near Lyons Creek Road, and struck a speed limit sign in the grassy shoulder.

Witnesses told deputies the SUV returned to the road, swerving between lanes at at high speeds, before careening across the median near Ashwood Drive and coming to rest after slamming into a tree near Cedarwood Lane.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say they suspect speed and a potential medical emergency contributed to the deadly crash.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dunkirk-Owings and receive free news updates.