According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one connected to a missing person case near E. Chesapeake Beach Road and Thomas Avenue.

When deputies approached the car, they found Albert Alipio Bantug, 50, of Temple Hills, behind the wheel. Bantug, investigators said, was confirmed to be the person reported missing.

His passenger, identified as William Leon Wilson III, 70, of Landover, had an active warrant through Charles County, authorities said.

During a search tied to Wilson’s arrest, deputies reportedly found a cylindrical container with suspected heroin and a glass smoking device that tested positive for white powdery residue, suspected to be cocaine.

A further search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing about 12 grams of suspected cocaine, deputies said. They also noticed Bantug clutching a bag and reaching inside.

Inside that bag, authorities said, they found:

A container with white powder residue;

Six debit cards in different names;

A fraudulent Ohio driver’s license.

Both men were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Deputies said that once there, a Suboxone (Buprenorphine) strip was discovered inside Wilson’s wallet.

Charges, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson III was charged with:

CDS: Possession - not cannabis;

CDS: Possession of paraphernalia;

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Bantug was also charged with CDS: Possession of paraphernalia and possession or use of false government identification.

Both men were transported to the detention center without incident. No details about their next court appearances have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dunkirk-Owings and receive free news updates.