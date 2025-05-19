Two Victims Identified After Deadly Dundalk Garage Shooting: Police

April Nadeau, 42, and Timothy Brinegar, 43, were both found dead with gunshot wounds in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon, May 18, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 7400 block of School Avenue after receiving a call for service. When they arrived, they found the two victims in a detached garage, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives say the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they will release more details as they become available.

