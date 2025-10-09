Six Cops Open Fire, Kill Armed Suspect During Dundalk Standoff: Police

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to the 2100 block of Larkhall Road in Dundalk, where there were reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers spotted the suspect in the window, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

"During this encounter, the officers responded to the actions of the armed subject, resulting in the discharging of their firearms and striking the (man)."

Six officers fired their weapons, all of whom were wearing body-worn cameras.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No other injuries were reported and a weapon was recovered by officers.

An investigation has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division with the Office of the Attorney General.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

