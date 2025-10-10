At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to the 2100 block of Larkhall Road in Dundalk, where there were reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers spotted Robert Adams in a window, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

"During this encounter, the officers responded to the actions of the armed subject, resulting in the discharging of their firearms and striking (Adams)."

Six officers fired their weapons, all of whom were wearing body-worn cameras.

The involved BCPD officers are:

Police Officer First Class Andrew Meyer, six years of service;

Police Officer First Class Malik McLaughlin, six years of service;

Police Officer First Class Austin Kiss, four years of service;

Police Officer First Class Nicholas Cook, three years of service;

Officer Mason Rice, one year of service;

Officer Luke Eubert, one year of service.

All officers are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

Adams suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No other injuries were reported and a weapon was recovered by officers.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

