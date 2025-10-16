According to Baltimore County Police, 40-year-old Nicholas Weber was behind the wheel of a 2024 Honda Accord traveling eastbound on North Point Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, before the fatal crash.

Investigators said that Weber’s vehicle swerved across the solid double yellow line in the 3700 block of North Point Road and collided with a 2017 Chevy Silverado.

Weber was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In the days following the crash, friends, family, and members of the Dundalk community have been rallying to support Weber’s loved ones as they prepare to say goodbye.

Weber’s sister, Sheena Weber, launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with funeral costs.

“I just found out my brother Nicholas died in a car accident,” she wrote. “My mom doesn't have the money to have a funeral for him! Any little bit would be greatly appreciated! He deserves to be laid to rest!! Thank you in advance for all your help.”

Others who knew Weber have shared tributes and calls to action on social media.

Laura Todd, who said she worked with Nicholas and his sister, shared, “I used to work with Nick when I worked at McDonald’s he was in a fatal car accident last night and his family needs help with funeral costs, sharing this from his sister that I also worked with.”

Another community member, posting under the name Azy Nymph, organized a local fundraiser to help the family.

“We are taking donations for Nicholas Weber and his family to put towards funeral costs and/or whatever else they may need in this trying time,” she wrote.

“Donation bucket is located in the Drug City Liquor Department. This is a tragedy that no family should face. If anyone has anything they could spare it would be greatly appreciated. Rest in Peace, Nick. You will be missed.”

As investigators continue to examine what led to the deadly collision, Weber’s friends and family are focused on giving him the proper farewell they say he deserves.

The GoFundMe organized by his sister remains active and can be found here

