Michael Jordon Thompson Killed Outside Maryland Business: PD

A 36-year-old Maryland man has been identified as the victim in a deadly double shooting outside a closed business in Prince George’s County, police said.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Michael Jordan Thompson, of Dundalk, was found shot near the 12000 block of Laurel Bowie Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Responding officers located Thompson outside the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second man was also shot in the same incident and was later dropped off at a hospital, police said. That victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are working to determine what led up to the shooting, including a potential motive.

