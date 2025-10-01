Fair 73°

Maryland Skateboarder Jose Romero-Alvarez Killed After Pickup Crash In Dundalk: Police

A man riding a skateboard was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Baltimore County, officials said.

Baltimore County Police Department

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
Baltimore County Police said officers were called at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Westfield Road in Dundalk, for reports of a crash.

Detectives determined that Jose Romero-Alvarez was traveling on Merritt Boulevard on a skateboard when he was hit by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma at the intersection.

Romero-Alvarez was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Tacoma stayed at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by detectives.

No additional details were released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

