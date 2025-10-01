Maryland Skateboarder Jose Romero-Alvarez Killed After Pickup Crash In Dundalk: Police

Baltimore County Police said officers were called at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Westfield Road in Dundalk, for reports of a crash.

Detectives determined that Jose Romero-Alvarez was traveling on Merritt Boulevard on a skateboard when he was hit by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma at the intersection.

Romero-Alvarez was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Tacoma stayed at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by detectives.

No additional details were released.

