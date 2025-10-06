Dundalk resident José Fernando Romero, 19, was fatally hit by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, while riding his skateboard along Merritt Boulevard near Westfield Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers were called to the intersection around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Investigators determined that Romero was traveling on Merritt Boulevard when he was hit by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma at the intersection.

Romero was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The tragedy left his family devastated — and now struggling to cover the cost of his funeral.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family, José’s brother Jancel described the devastating loss of his younger sibling, who was returning home from work when tragedy struck.

“Hello, my name is Jancel, and I'm raising funds for the funeral of my 19-year-old brother, José Fernando Romero, who died in a traffic accident,” he wrote. “A Tacoma pickup truck hit him Wednesday morning. He was returning from work at 5 a.m. at one of Amazon's warehouses."

“The funds will be used to cover funeral expenses. Thank you very much for your support.”

The fundraiser, titled “Recaudación de fondos para el funeral de José Fernando Romero,” had raised nearly $1,200 in 48 hours following his death, approaching the stated $2,200 goal.

The tragedy has struck a chord in the Dundalk community, where residents expressed condolences online for the hardworking teenager whose life was cut short on his way home from work.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Baltimore County Police as the investigation continues.

