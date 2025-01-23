Janet Pereira died on Wednesday, Jan. 22 when a fire broke out shortly before noon in a home in the 1800 block of Marshall Road in Dundalk.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Fire Department said that they were met by flames coming from the front of the home, and were advised by witnesses that there was a woman unaccounted for.

Pereira was found on the first floor of the burning home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter also suffered minor burn injuries extinguishing the fire.

According to investigators, it is believed that the fire was caused by the failure of an electrical extension cord, and it was ruled accidental.

Officials made note that the home did not have working smoke detectors.

