Fair

SHARE

James Skarda IV, Ricky Stem ID'd In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Police have identified the two men found dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Maryland that rocked a neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police

Baltimore County Police

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, 35-year-old James Skarda IV was shot and killed in the 8200 block of Bullneck Road in Dundalk around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, July 7.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected gunman, 37-year-old Ricky Stem, was found shortly afterward near Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a July 8 update.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

to follow Daily Voice Dundalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE