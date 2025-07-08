According to the Baltimore County Police Department, 35-year-old James Skarda IV was shot and killed in the 8200 block of Bullneck Road in Dundalk around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, July 7.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected gunman, 37-year-old Ricky Stem, was found shortly afterward near Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a July 8 update.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

