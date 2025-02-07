Immigrant Entrepreneur Turns Garage Storage Auctions Into Thriving Dundalk Thrift Shop

Giannos, who came to the United States in September 2008, turned storage auction finds into a full-fledged thrift shop operation called The Thrift Boutique, set to open a 3,500-square-foot store in Dundalk next month.

"It's not just another thrift store, it's a testament to perseverance, passion and the power of giving back," he mused.

Giannos’ journey into the thrift world didn’t start in retail. It began with bidding on storage auctions, never knowing what treasures—or challenges—awaited inside.

“People love a good deal, and I love giving them that,” said Giannos, who sorted, listed, and sold out of his garage.

Giannos' hustle outgrew the garage, leading to a small storefront on North Point Boulevard. But the response was overwhelming, and within two years, The Thrift Boutique needed even more space to meet demand.

Enter, the new retail location at 1589 Merritt Blvd. in Dundalk.

Beyond offering affordable fashion and household goods, The Thrift Boutique is built on giving back. Giannos and his team have quietly helped families in need, providing clothing and necessities without seeking recognition, he told Daily Voice.

“We try to keep it anonymous because it’s not about recognition—it’s about helping people when they need it most,” Giannos shared.

The Thrift Boutique isn’t just about great finds—it’s also a platform for small businesses. The store will feature an "innovative advertising concept," allowing local entrepreneurs to promote their businesses through digital screens and in-store audio, reaching real shoppers for a fraction of traditional ad costs.

"For a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising they can reach a targeted engaged audience," Giannos said.

Shoppers can experience the grand opening on Saturday, March 8, and see firsthand how a simple idea from a garage has grown into a business with heart.

Local businesses looking to be featured can contact The Thrift Boutique at 443-503-5007 or email promote@thethriftboutique.com.

"This commitment to community both through giving back and supporting local entrepreneurs is what truly sets The Thrift Boutique apart," Giannos added.

"By making affordable fashion accessible to all, ensuring those in need aren't forgotten and helping businesses grow is redefining what a thrift store can be."

