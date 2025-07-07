Gunman, Victim Dead In Suspected Dundalk Murder-Suicide: Police (Developing)

Officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 8200 block of Bullneck Road around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, July 7, authorities said.

One man was found on scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, believed to be the shooter, was found a short time later near Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was also pronounced dead from his injuries.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No additional details about either of the deceased had been released as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

