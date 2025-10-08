‘Go Directly To The Bank’: Dundalk Woman Wins $50K Monopoly Lottery Prize

Dundalk resident Kathleen Harding was left speechless after scratching her way to a $50,000 MONOPOLY X100 win, a prize that’s about to fund some long-awaited home renovations.

“I was shocked when I won,” Harding said after claiming her prize this Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore with husband Douglas by her side.

The $20 scratch-off, purchased at Rossville Sunoco on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, turned out to be the lucky card that had her going directly to fun — and to a major home upgrade.

“Now I can fix up my house,” Harding said, noting that the home once belonged to her mother, who “didn’t like change.”

Douglas, meanwhile, laughed that he’s no stranger to winning himself — he’s scored $10,000 and $5,000 on past tickets — but this time, the big win was all hers.

Asked if she’ll keep playing now that she’s hit it big, Harding didn’t hesitate: “Yeah! Why stop now?”

The MONOPOLY X100 scratch-off game has a $1 million top prize, with two still unclaimed. Harding’s $50,000 prize was one of the game’s second-tier wins — and yes, there are still two of those out there too.

Looks like someone in Maryland just built a new house on Park Place.

