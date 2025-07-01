Fire Breaks Out At St. Rita Catholic Church In Dundalk, Officials Say (Photos)

Crews were called around 3 p.m. on July 1, to St. Rita Catholic Church on the 2900 block of Dunleer Road in Dundalk, where flames and smoke were seen pouring from the building’s bell tower.

Multiple ladder trucks, hose lines, and ventilation units were deployed as firefighters worked to contain the fire, which appeared to be concentrated in the upper levels of the structure.

Photos shared by the department showed smoke billowing from multiple vents while firefighters in full gear surrounded the scene amid tangled hoses and debris. Crews from across the county assisted in the response.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was still active and crews remained on scene. No injuries had been reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

