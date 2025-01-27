For the past week, crews have been busy at the site of the partial building collapse as hotspots continued to cause additional fires until officials made it official that it was under control on Monday, Jan. 27.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the building is back under the management of the property owner, though crews "remain prepared to respond in the event of re-ignition or any other need for our services."

A three-alarm fire at the Dundalk recycling plant was reported on Saturday, Jan. 18, and crews were back at it throughout the week, as additional fires continued to break out.

As of noon on Friday, Jan. 24, officials from the Baltimore County Fire Department said that crews remained on site, though the fire was approximately 80 percent extinguished.

The following day, they said it was 99 percent extinguished before turning over the property on Monday.

