Walter Sevillano was arrested and charged with multiple sex offense charges that were reported over the course of years between 2023 and 2025, police announced on Friday, Sept. 12.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, during that time, Sevillano was a pastor at Iglesia Cristiana Sanidad Divina in the 3000 block of Baybriar Road in Dundalk.

Investigators say that they believe the abuse occurred at the church and at Sevillano’s Baltimore County home.

He's being held at the Harford County Detention Center pending his return to Baltimore County.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims of Sevillano who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the agency's Crimes Against Children Unit.

