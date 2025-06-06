Dundalk Man Pulls Gun In Traffic, Busted With Cocaine And Guns: MSP

Travis Dontray Thomas, 26, of Dundalk, was arrested on Thursday, June 5, after troopers say he flashed a gun at another driver during a traffic fight on I-695 near I-95 in Baltimore County.

The drama started around 11 a.m. Wednesday, when troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack got a 911 call about a road rage incident.

A driver pointed a silver firearm at them and their passenger during an apparent road-rage interaction while traveling on outer loop I-695 prior to I-95, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers with the Highway Gun Crimes Initiative tracked Thomas down the next day at his job in Perryman, officials say.

They executed a search warrant and “recovered a loaded firearm and suspected cocaine packaged for distribution,” investigators said.

Later, police searched his Dundalk home and found two more guns and more suspected cocaine.

Thomas is now facing gun and drug charges in both counties.

In Baltimore County, he’s charged with:

Two counts felony assault;

Two counts misdemeanor assault;

Using a firearm during a felony crime.

In Harford County, he’s charged with:

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime.

Thomas is being held after his Thursday afternoon arrest in Perryman.

