Child Critically Injured In Early Morning Dundalk House Fire That Displaced Seven

An 8-year-old boy suffered critical injuries and had to be rescued from a Baltimore County house fire that broke out early on Wednesday morning in Dundalk, officials say.

The scene of the fire in Dundalk on Wednesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 4, crews were called to the 3000 block of Dunleer Road, where they were met by flames coming from the first floor of the home.

During the subsequent search and rescue operation, a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Fire Department said that they were advised a child was still inside the home. 

First responders were able to locate the 8-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not available later on Wednesday afternoon.

A man and four other children were able to escape the fire with minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. Nine cats and two dogs were also rescued from the home. 

Seven residents were displaced.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

