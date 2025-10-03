Fair 70°

Boy, 12, Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Dundalk Home, Arrest Warrant Issued: PD (Developing)

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in a Maryland home early Friday morning, police said.

Baltimore County Police Department

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
Zak Failla
Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 to the 3000 block of Liberty Parkway in Dundalk, according to Baltimore County Police. 

They found the child suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Detectives said they have obtained an arrest warrant and charges are pending in this domestic matter.

“At this time, there are no outstanding subjects being sought by officers, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police stated.

The victim’s condition was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

