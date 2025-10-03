Boy, 12, Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Dundalk Home, Arrest Warrant Issued: PD (Developing)

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 to the 3000 block of Liberty Parkway in Dundalk, according to Baltimore County Police.

They found the child suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Detectives said they have obtained an arrest warrant and charges are pending in this domestic matter.

“At this time, there are no outstanding subjects being sought by officers, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police stated.

The victim’s condition was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dundalk and receive free news updates.