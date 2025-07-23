Antisemitic, Racist, Pornographic Video Interrupts Baltimore Schools Board Meeting: Officials

The disruption occurred during the public comment portion of the virtual meeting, when an individual accessed the platform and aired content described by Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) as “antisemitic, racist, and obscene adult material.”

The board halted the meeting immediately after detecting the graphic, BCPS spokesperson Sherry Christian confirmed. “The meeting was recessed briefly while our team assessed the implications and determined the safest way to proceed,” Christian said in a statement.

Board Chair Robert Salley briefly returned to the stream to announce the meeting would resume in-person only. Several commissioners had been attending via Microsoft Teams, which was subsequently shut down.

While the livestream cut off before the video aired publicly, attendees inside the room were exposed to the graphic content, Christian noted.

The meeting resumed in-person and is being recorded for later upload to the City Schools TV YouTube channel.

On Wednesday, July 23, BCPS issued a formal apology and acknowledged it had initially failed to express the emotional harm caused. “We regret that we failed to acknowledge the harm that the image caused,” officials wrote in a letter to the school community. “This appalling act, which is being investigated as a hate crime, undoubtedly impacted and caused harm to members of our school community.”

Baltimore City School Police and the Baltimore Police Department are jointly investigating the incident. Officials say they are “working proactively to establish additional preventive protocols and countermeasures” to protect their digital platforms from future intrusions.

BCPS firmly condemned the attack, stating, “We do not and will not tolerate any forms of hate speech, discrimination, personal attacks, nor any forms of harassment or dehumanizing behavior.”

Click here to read BCPS's full statement.

