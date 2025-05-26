Human Remains Found In Burning Car Behind Davidsonville Business, Police Say

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Davidsonville, officials confirmed.

At 9:25 p.m. on May 24, officers and fire personnel responded to the parking lot of a commercial business in the 600 block of West Central Avenue for a reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to police. After extinguishing the fire, investigators discovered “human remains inside the passenger compartment of the burned vehicle.”

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Fire & Explosives Investigations Unit responded to determine the cause of the fire. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are leading the suspicious death investigation.

Police say efforts are underway to positively identify the remains. The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police

