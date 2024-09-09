Fair 75°

Emergency Roadwork Shuts Down Lanes On Route 50 In Anne Arundel County

Emergency roadwork led to lane closures on US Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Monday afternoon. 

Traffic on US Route 50 on Monday.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
As of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 the two right lanes were blocked on US 50 prior to MD 424 in the area of Davidsonville.

Traffic slowed to a crawl as vehicles inched along the highway.

The nature of the roadwork and repairs being made was not disclosed by officials.

No timeline for lanes reopening have been announced.

