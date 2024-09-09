Emergency Roadwork Shuts Down Lanes On Route 50 In Anne Arundel County

As of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 the two right lanes were blocked on US 50 prior to MD 424 in the area of Davidsonville.

Traffic slowed to a crawl as vehicles inched along the highway.

The nature of the roadwork and repairs being made was not disclosed by officials.

No timeline for lanes reopening have been announced.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Davidsonville and receive free news updates.