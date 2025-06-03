Disturbing Viral Video Could Be Linked To Davidsonville Burning Car Murder: Police

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed on Tuesday, June 3, that they are actively working to authenticate a video “alleged to be connected” to the murder of 67-year-old Edward Stephen Koza, whose body was found in a burning car last month behind a Davidsonville business.

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media,” the department said in a statement. “Homicide detectives are in the process of attempting to authenticate this video as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Koza, of Annapolis, was discovered late on Friday, May 24, after officers and firefighters responded to the 600 block of West Central Avenue for a vehicle fire around 9:25 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders found a body in the passenger seat. Nearly a week later, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation.

On Friday, May 31, police arrested two 18-year-olds in connection with the killing: Jonah Michael Poole of Davidsonville and Kylee Alyssa Dakes of Harwood, officials said.

Both were taken into custody at a home on Bethel Lane in Harwood.

Poole and Dakes are facing a long list of charges, including:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder;

Arson.

Investigators have not said what may have motivated the killing, or how Koza ended up inside the torched car. Officials say the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

Police are urging anyone with information — especially about the video — to contact homicide detectives.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Anne Arundel Police said. “Although an arrest has been made, detectives ask anyone with information to contact them.”

