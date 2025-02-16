West Hazleton Police say 40-year-old Damascus resident David William Kelpy was arrested after a violent carjacking and assault that unfolded early Saturday morning on East Broad Street.

Officers were called around 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 15 for a report of a fight and stolen vehicle.

Investigators determined that Kelpy intentionally rammed his pickup truck into the back of a legally parked and occupied sedan before "ripping the driver from the vehicle," throwing them onto the roadway, and beating them in the face and body, they said.

As the victim lay injured, Kelpy allegedly stole their cellphone, jumped into the sedan, and ran them over while fleeing the scene, police said.

The incident came approximately two hours after Kelpy was implicated in a reported robbery at Royal Farms in Adams County, where he is alleged to have entered the store, and passed a handwritten note that stated: "robbery empty the register."

Kelpy made off with less than $90 before his transgressions in West Hazleton.

Authorities tracked the stolen vehicle to Pittston Township later that morning, where Kelpy was arrested by local officers and turned over to West Hazleton Police.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

West Hazleton Police were assisted by officers from Hazleton City, Butler Township, and Pittston Township in handling the incident.

