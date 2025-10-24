Man Injured After Mysterious Explosion Inside Damascus Home: Fire Officials

Fire and rescue crews responded around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 24 to the 24300 block of Empress Court off Low Meadow Drive in Damascus, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

“Investigation report of (small) explosion unknown source/cause, with injured person,” Piringer said on X.

Firefighters and police remained on scene throughout the morning as investigators worked to determine the cause. One adult was taken to the hospital with Priority 2 trauma, Piringer said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

