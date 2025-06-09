Marines Will Reportedly Be Sent To LA As Trump Says He Would Arrest California Gov. Newsom

They are expected to join about 2,000 National Guard troops activated by President Donald Trump over the weekend, despite opposition from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

This deployment of the troops from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California marks a notable escalation in the federal government’s military response.

Like the National Guard, they are restricted from law enforcement duties unless the Insurrection Act is invoked.

Newsom stated on social media on Monday, June 9 that the National Guard troops were sent “without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep.”

Earlier, Trump suggested that his border czar Tom Homan should arrest Newsom if the governor interfered with ICE operations.

Newsom posted on social media on Sunday, June 8: "Trump’s border czar is threatening to arrest me for speaking out. Come and get me, tough guy. I don't give a damn. It won’t stop me from standing up for California."

Speaking with reporters, Trump was asked about the possibility of Newsom being arrested.

"I would do it if I were Tom," Trump responded. "I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing. He's done a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy, but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows."

After Trump's comments, Newsom posted on X: "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.

"I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Newsom had earlier said Trump was creating a “manufactured crisis" and filed a suit against the Trump Administration for what the governor described as the unlawful deployment of the National Guard.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Damascus and receive free news updates.